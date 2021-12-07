ajc logo
Balanced attack carries Georgia State past Voorhees 80-51

Jalen Thomas had 12 points to lead five Georgia State players in double figures as the Panthers romped past Voorhees College 80-51

ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Thomas had 12 points to lead five Georgia State players in double figures as the Panthers romped past Voorhees College 80-51 on Monday night.

Corey Allen and Justin Roberts added 11 points apiece for the Panthers (5-3). Allen also had 13 rebounds and eight assists. Ja'Heim Hudson and Evan Johnson both scored 10.

Joell Davis had 12 points to lead the Tigers.

