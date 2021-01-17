Baggage car to make costly trip after city sells it for $10

The redevelopment proposal submitted by The Chair Factory to the city of Gainesville states it plans to display the car inside a “Chair Factory restoration development on a newly constructed rail siding.”

The Chair Factory plans for the baggage car to play a role in the site’s “frequent regular hospitality functions,” according to the proposal.

“The city feels the inclusion of the project will be a unique and beneficial component to the on-going redevelopment of the Georgia Chair site that will provide a positive economic, as well as a quality of life component to the Gainesville community,” Lackey wrote in an email.

The city decided to sell the car after multiple people approached officials in recent months asking to buy it, Lackey said. The city declared the car as surplus property in December.