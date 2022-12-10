Bacot, Davis with double-doubles, UNC snaps losing streak

Bacot reached double-digit rebounds for the 61st time, tying a school record held by Billy Cunningham, while recording his 54th double-double. Bacot missed the Tar Heels' previous game with a right shoulder contusion. Davis' double-double was the third of his career.

Pete Nance added 11 points and Caleb Love 10 in the first home game for UNC (6-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) in nearly three weeks, winning in its first game since the preseason No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25 dropped from the rankings.