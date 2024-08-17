Backup QB Josh Johnson goes 11 for 11 as the Ravens hold off the Falcons 13-12

Johnson and Jones passed for the game's only two TDs, and Jones rebounded from a fumble last week that led to the decisive field goal in Baltimore's loss to Philadelphia.

Younghoe Koo kicked two field goals for the Falcons, including a 54-yarder in the first quarter. But he missed from 40, 45 and 49 yards — all wide left.

With Cousins and Penix staying out of harm's way, Taylor Heinicke was the starter for Atlanta and went 8 of 16 for 114 yards.

John Paddock came on toward the end for the Falcons and led an 80-yard drive that nearly won it.

The Ravens took a 7-3 lead in the second quarter on Johnson's 6-yard scoring pass to Owen Wright. It was 7-6 at halftime.

Johnson threw for 120 yards.

Jones appeared in only one play in Baltimore's first preseason game, and he fumbled to set up the winning kick by the Eagles. It was a much better showing this time for the rookie out of Cincinnati. He found Dayton Wade for a 56-yard touchdown in the third quarter after Wade had run past defensive back Anthony Johnson.

A failed 2-point conversion left the Baltimore lead at seven.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson, who has a bigger role this season for the Ravens after Patrick Queen's departure, put a big hit on Heinicke early and also had two tackles and a pass defensed.

The game's lone turnover came in the second quarter when Ravens center Ben Cleveland snapped the ball before Johnson was ready and Atlanta recovered the fumble.

Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker was penalized as part of the NFL's new kickoff format when his kick failed to reach the landing zone, giving Atlanta the ball at the 40 at the beginning of the second half.

It was a largely injury-free game, although rookie linebacker Adisa Isaac of the Ravens was shaken up in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Falcons: Host Jacksonville on Friday night.

Ravens: At Green Bay next Saturday.

