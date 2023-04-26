Back to Normal? Clemson, Florida State expected to top ACC

Behind quarterback Jordan Travis, a candidate for ACC player of the year and maybe the Heisman Trophy, and a deep and talented offensive line, the Seminoles enter the season with their highest expectations since Jimbo Fisher left Tallahassee, Florida, at the end of the 2017 season.

While Florida State welcomed a spring of stability, Clemson shook things up.

Coach Dabo Swinney fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter and hired Garrett Riley, the 33-year-old assistant who helped TCU reach the national title game. Riley is tasked with revamping a stale offense and developing former five-star quarterback recruit Cade Klubnik.

Klubnik supplanted DJ Uiagalelei for good in the ACC title game and the freshman led the Tigers to a 39-10 victory over North Carolina. Klubnik did not fare as well in a 31-14 loss to Tennessee at the Orange Bowl.

Riley's goal this spring? Simplifying things for Klubnik and the Tigers. Riley has cut down on concepts and drilled his team to master what's being taught. Several starters, such as all-ACC running back Will Shipley, sat out spring practice.

“We're a work in progress, but we improved,” Swinney said. “That's the main thing, especially on offense to get a foundation in, to improve and get better and we were able to do that.”

RIGHT BEHIND

North Carolina figures to be right behind the Seminoles and Tigers with quarterback Drake Maye, the reigning ACC player of the year, in charge for another season. The Tar Heels will need to perk up defensively in the second stint for former Auburn national championship coach Gene Chizik. UNC gave up the most points (30.8) and yards (436.5) per game in the league last season.

Nine-win teams Pitt and Duke, plus eight-win North Carolina State could make noise next season. Miami won just five games in Mario Cristobal's debut season, but topped the ACC's recruiting rankings this offseason.

VIRGINA'S COMEBACK

Second-year Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott said he had a new appreciation for how to live life after his team's season ended a year ago in the tragic loss of players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry. The three were killed in November in a shooting by another student, a former football player. Virginia called off the rest of its season after their deaths.

Elliott said everyone on the field this spring had a different perspective on going forward in the face of unspeakable tragedy.

“Coming off of how the season ended just gave everybody a different perspective on what we get to do every single day, different perspective on life,” Elliott said, “I know it challenged me to think about how I approach every single day.”

NOT SO NEW FACES

The two new faces among ACC head coaches from this time a year ago are Georgia Tech's Brent Key and Louisville's Jeff Brohm.

Key was a fourth-year assistant for the Yellow Jackets when he was named interim leader after Geoff Collins' early season departure. Key earned the job by going 4-4.

Brohm is the former Cardinals quarterback and assistant who spent the past six seasons as Purdue's head coach before accepting the job at his alma mater last December.

