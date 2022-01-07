Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Azore carries Texas-Arlington over Georgia St. 70-63

Georgia News
24 minutes ago
David Azore registered 17 points as Texas-Arlington topped Georgia State 70-63

ATLANTA (AP) — David Azore had 17 points as Texas-Arlington beat Georgia State 70-63 on Thursday night.

Patrick Mwamba had 16 points and eight rebounds for Texas-Arlington (7-7, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Nicolas Elame added nine rebounds. Javon Levi had eight assists.

Corey Allen had 15 points and seven assists for the Panthers (6-6, 0-1). Justin Roberts added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Howard scores 30, No. 21 Kentucky women edge No. 15 Georgia
29m ago
Georgia loosens quarantine and contact tracing in schools
41m ago
GA Lottery
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top