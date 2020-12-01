X

Ayers III, Haase lift Mercer past Georgia State 86-69

Georgia News | 32 minutes ago
Leon Ayers III and Felipe Haase scored 17 points apiece as Mercer topped Georgia State 86-69

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Leon Ayers III and Felipe Haase scored 17 points apiece as Mercer topped Georgia State 86-69 on Monday night.

Neftali Alvarez added 16 points and Ross Cummings had 11 points for Mercer (3-0). Alvarez posted eight rebounds and Haase had seven rebounds.

Kane Williams had 18 points for the Panthers (2-1). Evan Johnson and Justin Roberts had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.