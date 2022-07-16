ajc logo
Ax-wielding man shot by police in Georgia, ending standoff

By Associated Press
1 hour ago
A man armed with an ax, who held a woman hostage inside a Hall County home in Georgia for four hours, was shot by police Saturday morning

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Randy Berry, 34, was taken to the hospital for his injuries and charged with felony terrorist threats, false imprisonment, obstruction and reckless conduct.

Police were first called to the residence shortly after midnight on Saturday for a domestic situation. They say that when officers arrived they found Berry, armed with an ax, holding a woman hostage inside the house. Negotiators said the Berry had a torch and had poured gasoline over himself, the woman and the house and was threatening to light it all on fire. He also had nailed the front door shut.

Negotiations between Berry and the Hall County authorities stopped around 4 a.m., at which point SWAT members forcibly entered the House and the suspect was shot in the arm by police.

Authorities say that the woman was not injured but was taken to the hospital.

