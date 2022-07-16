Ax-wielding man shot by police in Georgia, ending standoff

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Randy Berry, 34, was taken to the hospital for his injuries and charged with felony terrorist threats, false imprisonment, obstruction and reckless conduct.

Police were first called to the residence shortly after midnight on Saturday for a domestic situation. They say that when officers arrived they found Berry, armed with an ax, holding a woman hostage inside the house. Negotiators said the Berry had a torch and had poured gasoline over himself, the woman and the house and was threatening to light it all on fire. He also had nailed the front door shut.