Ava Brown's 3-run HR helps Florida beat Mercer 8-0 in 5 innings, win Gainesville Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ava Brown hit a two-out three-run home run — her second homer in as many games — and Keagan Rothrock pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings on Sunday to help Florida beat Mercer 8-0 in five innings and win the Gainesville Regional.
The third-seeded Gators (46-14) will host a super regional next weekend against the winner between No. 14 seed Duke and Georgia.
Reagan Walsh walked to load the bases in the first inning and Taylor Shumaker scored when Mia Williams reached on a fielder's choice to give Florida the lead for good.
Rothrock (14-5) allowed a hit with six strikeouts.
Jocelyn Erickson hit a two-out, two-RBI double in the second, Kenleigh Cahalan added an RBI single in the third before Brown's shot down the line in left made it 7-0.
Kendra Falby scored on a sacrifice fly by Walsh in the fifth to cap the scoring.
Hannah Pitts (8-10) gave up seven runs — four earned — on seven hits with three walks over 3 2/3 innings.
___
AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports
Keep Reading
Credit: @BaseballUGA/X
Georgia baseball wins final SEC game, series over Texas A&M
The No. 10-ranked Bulldogs beat Texas A&M 7-5 on Saturday, boosting their resume for a national seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Georgia drops series at Alabama as it hunts for national top-eight seed
UGA baseball is 40-13, 16-11 in the SEC after losing two of three to Alabama. Georgia plays three vs. Texas A&M before the NCAA Tournament seeds, bracket are announced May 26.
Georgia Tech baseball wraps up regular season at Duke
Georgia Tech baseball entered the final week of the regular season with a lot on the line.
Featured
Credit: Joe Kovac
3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar
Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side
EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia
Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”
Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents
On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.