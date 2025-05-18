Ava Brown's 3-run HR helps Florida beat Mercer 8-0 in 5 innings, win Gainesville Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ava Brown hit a two-out three-run home run — her second homer in as many games — and Keagan Rothrock pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings on Sunday to help Florida beat Mercer 8-0 in five innings and win the Gainesville Regional.

The third-seeded Gators (46-14) will host a super regional next weekend against the winner between No. 14 seed Duke and Georgia.

Reagan Walsh walked to load the bases in the first inning and Taylor Shumaker scored when Mia Williams reached on a fielder's choice to give Florida the lead for good.