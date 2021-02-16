Auto hauler maker Cottrell to build $125M factory in Georgia

The company first opened in Hall County in 1973 and currently has a 335,000-square foot (31,000-square meter) facility employing more than 1,000 people. Cottrell said the new factory would be even larger and would create jobs, but didn't say how many.

Cottrell plans to begin construction later this year, with the project taking more than two years to complete. After completion, it said it would use its existing facility for business development.