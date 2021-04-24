Authority seeks plans to renew Jekyll Island amphitheater

Authority Executive Director Jones Hooks said the authority wants to determine whether the arena can be reused. There's no deadline for proposals and the authority isn't promising to subsidize the project.

“This is a proposal that obviously you’ve had interest in for some time, and it seems that the time is now right to at least move it forward to a point of seeing what kind of proposals we may receive regarding the amphitheater on Jekyll,” Hooks told board members, noting new hotels opening on the island.