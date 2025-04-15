Georgia News
Authorities say they have charged the leaders of a Mexican organized crime group

Federal authorities said they have indicted the top two leaders of a Mexican drug trafficking organization
Images of Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga and Jose Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga, who are accused of participating in a conspiracy to manufacture cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl and conspiracy to import and distribute the drugs in the United States, are displayed during a news conference Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal authorities said Tuesday that they have indicted the top two leaders of a Mexican drug trafficking organization and are offering substantial rewards for information leading to their capture.

Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga and Jose Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga are accused of participating in a conspiracy to manufacture cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl and importing and distributing the drugs in the United States, authorities said during a news conference in Atlanta. The newly unsealed three-count indictment was returned by a grand jury in September.

The two brothers are the leaders of La Nueva Familia Michoacana, a Mexican organized crime group that was formally designated by the U.S. government in February as a "foreign terrorist organization," authorities said.

The State Department is offering up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga and up to $3 million for information about Jose Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga. Both men are believed to be in Mexico, officials said.

Images of Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga and Jose Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga, who are accused of participating in a conspiracy to manufacture cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl and conspiracy to import and distribute the drugs in the United States, are displayed during a news conference Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

