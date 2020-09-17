Authorities: Man found dead after tree falls on Atlanta home

ATLANTA (AP) — A man's body was pulled from an Atlanta home after a large tree toppled onto the house Wednesday, authorities said.
One other person got out of the home on their own and a third person was rescued from the house by firefighters, Atlanta Fire and Rescue Sgt. Cortez Stafford said.
The fire spokesman said the body of the deceased man was found in the home once crews could safely enter the home.
Stafford did not say what may have caused the tree to fall.
He said power lines also fell on the house and most of the roof was destroyed by the falling tree. Fire crews had to use wooden planks to stabilize the tree before crawling through a back window with a camera and other equipment, he added.
“Unfortunately, this person that we found was deceased when we got to him,” Stafford said.
Authorities didn't immediately release the name of the victim or elaborate on the conditions of the other two persons.