Authorities: Knife-wielding man killed in Georgia standoff

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a knife-wielding man as he approached a woman during a domestic disturbance in a greater Atlanta suburb, authorities said Monday.
The dead man was identified as 37-year-old Sean Michael Kinney of Cumming.
The shooting happened Sunday evening in Newnan, about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) southwest of Atlanta, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. Officers responding to a neighbor's call about a disturbance at a home were unable to contact the woman living there, according to a GBI news release.
A SWAT team and hostage negotiators were called, a perimeter was established around the building and there were unsuccessful attempts to talk with the people in the home, the GBI said.
Through a window, a Newnan officer saw a man with a knife, it added.
“The officer then saw a door open behind Kinney with the woman sitting on the ground,” the GBI release said. “Kinney turned and started walking toward the woman with the knife in his hand, and the officer fired numerous times through the window killing Kinney.”
Nobody else was reported hurt.
The GBI said it has been asked to conduct an independent investigation of the shooting, which is common after an officer-involved shooting.