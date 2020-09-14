Authorities: Chemical fire shuts down Atlanta area highway

The fire at BioLab in Conyers led authorities to close an adjacent stretch of Interstate 20, though traffic was allowed through later in the morning, Conyers police Capt. Kim Lucas said. Conyers is about 30 miles (48km) southeast of Atlanta.

Lucas said the fire was contained, but the bigger concern was the smoke. BioLab has production and storage space for pool and spa water-treatment chemicals, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing the company's website, said.