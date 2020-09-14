Authorities: Chemical fire shuts down Atlanta area highway

CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — A chemical fire shut down a major Atlanta area interstate in both directions during the morning commute Monday, authorities said.
The fire at BioLab in Conyers led authorities to close an adjacent stretch of Interstate 20, though traffic was allowed through later in the morning, Conyers police Capt. Kim Lucas said. Conyers is about 30 miles (48km) southeast of Atlanta.
Lucas said the fire was contained, but the bigger concern was the smoke. BioLab has production and storage space for pool and spa water-treatment chemicals, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing the company's website, said.
Rockdale County Fire Chief Dan Morgan said in a Facebook video the fire was small, but authorities had closed some manufacturing plants around BioLab. He said there was no danger to the community.
Lucas said a previous fire at the facility led authorities to advise surrounding residents to evacuate.
The company said in a statement a “chemical reaction” due to water exposure led to smoke over the interstate, but there was no fire. It was not aware of any injuries and had notified the U.S. Chemical and Safety Hazard Investigation Board, the statement said.