Authorities: Alabama man arrested in ritual animal slaying

Brandon Gregory Ashley, 27, of Hayden, Alabama, was extradited Thursday to Rome, Georgia, from the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham, Alabama, and subsequently released on a $10,000 bond from the Floyd County Jail, The Rome News-Tribune reported.

Ashley, Patrik Mathews, William Garfield Bilbrough IV, Brian Mark Lemley Jr., and Duncan Christopher Trimmell were charged last month with aggravated animal cruelty and all but Trimmell were also charged with livestock theft by a Floyd County grand jury, according to an indictment first reported by the Rome News-Tribune. It was not immediately clear whether any of them had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.