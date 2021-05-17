Authorities: 3 arrested in taxi driver's slaying in Georgia

GBI has not commented on a motive for the killing, nor disclosed how Delgado was killed.

Police said they are still seeking 25-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez of Gainesville and 29-year-old Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez of Oklahoma City on murder charges in connection with the case. They said they consider the two armed and dangerous.

Authorities said a man in Covington, east of Atlanta, as arrested earlier on charges of tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property in the case after investigators recovered Delgado's Ford Focus along with two vehicles that belonged to two of the murder suspects.

Investigators said they have also searching for a woman who may have been one of the last persons to interact with Delgado.