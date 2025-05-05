Austin Riley goes deep twice as the Braves hold off the Dodgers 4-3

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley hit two two-run homers, and the Atlanta Braves stopped the Los Angeles Dodgers' seven-game win streak with a 4-3 victory on Sunday night.
Riley went deep in the first inning and again in the third. A pinch-hit homer by Miguel Rojas off Dylan Lee in the seventh cut the lead to 4-3.
Braves closer Raisel Iglesias gave up an infield hit to Andy Pages to open the ninth. Pinch-runner Hyeseong Kim stole second base and advanced to third on Will Smith's strikeout. Iglesias struck out Rojas and Austin Barnes to earn his fifth save.
The Braves had been 0-5 against the Dodgers this season after losing the first two games of the series. Atlanta avoided being swept in the season series and snapped a string of seven consecutive losses to Los Angeles that began last season.
Dodgers right-hander Dustin May (1-2) trailed 2-0 before recording an out. May walked Alex Verdugo to open the game, and Riley drilled a homer 426 feet to left field.
Riley added another shot, his eighth, off May in the third.
Atlanta right-hander Bryce Elder (2-1) struck out six in five-plus innings. He was charged with two runs and four hits.
Dodgers left fielder Michael Conforto made a diving catch on Drake Baldwin's drive in the second.
Key moment
Right-hander Pierce Johnson inherited runners on first and second with no outs when he took over for Elder in the sixth. He recorded three consecutive outs, including Max Muncy's run-scoring groundout.
Key stat
Conforto struck out looking in his two at-bats, leaving him in a 0-for-28 slump and his batting average at .141.
Up next
Los Angeles continues its 10-game trip when it opens a three-game series at Miami on Monday night. Atlanta RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (1-2, 4.26 ERA) will face Cincinnati RHP Brady Singer (4-1, 3.24 ERA) in Monday night's opener of a four-game home series.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC
Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election
Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.
Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins
According to the mayor’s office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year’s general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.
Gwinnett judge won’t apply Kemp’s new lawsuit limits to landmark trial
The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp’s new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.