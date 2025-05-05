Austin Riley goes deep twice as the Braves hold off the Dodgers 4-3

The Braves had been 0-5 against the Dodgers this season after losing the first two games of the series. Atlanta avoided being swept in the season series and snapped a string of seven consecutive losses to Los Angeles that began last season.

Dodgers right-hander Dustin May (1-2) trailed 2-0 before recording an out. May walked Alex Verdugo to open the game, and Riley drilled a homer 426 feet to left field.

Riley added another shot, his eighth, off May in the third.

Atlanta right-hander Bryce Elder (2-1) struck out six in five-plus innings. He was charged with two runs and four hits.

Dodgers left fielder Michael Conforto made a diving catch on Drake Baldwin's drive in the second.

Key moment

Right-hander Pierce Johnson inherited runners on first and second with no outs when he took over for Elder in the sixth. He recorded three consecutive outs, including Max Muncy's run-scoring groundout.

Key stat

Conforto struck out looking in his two at-bats, leaving him in a 0-for-28 slump and his batting average at .141.

Up next

Los Angeles continues its 10-game trip when it opens a three-game series at Miami on Monday night. Atlanta RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (1-2, 4.26 ERA) will face Cincinnati RHP Brady Singer (4-1, 3.24 ERA) in Monday night's opener of a four-game home series.

