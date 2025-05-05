Georgia News
Austin Riley goes deep twice as the Braves hold off the Dodgers 4-3

Austin Riley hit two two-run homers, and the Atlanta Braves stopped the Los Angeles Dodgers’ seven-game win streak with a 4-3 victory
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after hitting a two-run homer against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after hitting a two-run homer against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley hit two two-run homers, and the Atlanta Braves stopped the Los Angeles Dodgers' seven-game win streak with a 4-3 victory on Sunday night.

Riley went deep in the first inning and again in the third. A pinch-hit homer by Miguel Rojas off Dylan Lee in the seventh cut the lead to 4-3.

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias gave up an infield hit to Andy Pages to open the ninth. Pinch-runner Hyeseong Kim stole second base and advanced to third on Will Smith's strikeout. Iglesias struck out Rojas and Austin Barnes to earn his fifth save.

The Braves had been 0-5 against the Dodgers this season after losing the first two games of the series. Atlanta avoided being swept in the season series and snapped a string of seven consecutive losses to Los Angeles that began last season.

Dodgers right-hander Dustin May (1-2) trailed 2-0 before recording an out. May walked Alex Verdugo to open the game, and Riley drilled a homer 426 feet to left field.

Riley added another shot, his eighth, off May in the third.

Atlanta right-hander Bryce Elder (2-1) struck out six in five-plus innings. He was charged with two runs and four hits.

Dodgers left fielder Michael Conforto made a diving catch on Drake Baldwin's drive in the second.

Key moment

Right-hander Pierce Johnson inherited runners on first and second with no outs when he took over for Elder in the sixth. He recorded three consecutive outs, including Max Muncy's run-scoring groundout.

Key stat

Conforto struck out looking in his two at-bats, leaving him in a 0-for-28 slump and his batting average at .141.

Up next

Los Angeles continues its 10-game trip when it opens a three-game series at Miami on Monday night. Atlanta RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (1-2, 4.26 ERA) will face Cincinnati RHP Brady Singer (4-1, 3.24 ERA) in Monday night's opener of a four-game home series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder (55) works against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May (85) works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder (55) deleviers to Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) runs the bases after hitting a two-run homer against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after hitting a two-run homer against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves' Alex Verdugo (8) makes it back to first base against Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Enrique Hernández (8) makes the throw to first base against Atlanta Braves' Drake Baldwin in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (23) makes the catch for the out against Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández (37) celebrates a run off the batt of Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) fields a ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Nick Allen in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández (37) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) hits an RBI-double against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder (55) works against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley (27) hits a two-run homer against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley (27) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run homer against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley (27) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run homer against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Riley and Braves receive morale boost from long-awaited 1st win of season against powerful Dodgers

