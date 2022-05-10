Austin Riley first of 4 champion Braves to go to arbitration

Riley’s was the fourth case argued after Milwaukee right-hander Adrian Houser, Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier and O’Neill.

Sixteen additional players remain eligible for arbitration, with hearings scheduled through June 24. Players scheduled for hearings include Atlanta outfielder Adam Duvall, pitcher Max Fried and Swanson, along with New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt, Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi, Minnesota catcher Gary Sánchez and Philadelphia pitcher Zach Eflin.

O’Neill, a two-time Gold Glove-winning outfielder, asked arbitrators Mark Burstein, Brian Keller and John Stout to award him $4.15 million rather than the Cardinals’ $3.4 million offer.

O’Neill set career bests last year with a .286 average, 34 homers and 80 RBIs, finishing eighth in NL MVP voting. He is hitting .213 with two homers and 19 RBIs this season. In his fifth major league season, O’Neill has a .256 average with 57 homers and 157 RBIs.

He made $604,700 last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Arbitration hearings usually are held during the first three weeks of February, but were delayed by the lockout.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley runs past Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Caption Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley runs past Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore