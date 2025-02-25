Austin Peay visits West Georgia after Williams-Dryden's 30-point game

Austin Peay Governors (13-17, 8-9 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (5-25, 3-14 ASUN)
Carrollton, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia plays Austin Peay after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 30 points in West Georgia's 72-57 loss to the Queens Royals.
The Wolves are 3-8 on their home court. West Georgia allows 78.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.6 points per game.
The Governors are 8-9 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay ranks seventh in the ASUN with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Sai Witt averaging 2.5.
West Georgia is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Austin Peay allows to opponents. Austin Peay averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than West Georgia allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rickey Ballard is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, while averaging 6.6 points. Williams-Dryden is averaging 18.7 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.
Witt is averaging 13.4 points and six rebounds for the Governors. Isaac Haney is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.
Governors: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
