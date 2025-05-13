Austin looks to break losing streak in matchup with Atlanta United

Atlanta United FC (2-6-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Austin FC (5-6-1, eighth in the Western Conference)
Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +113, Atlanta United FC +209, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Austin aims to end a three-game slide when it hosts Atlanta United.
Austin is 3-2-1 in home games. Austin is 4-2-0 when it scores only one goal.
United is 0-4-1 in road games. United ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference drawing 57 corner kicks, averaging 4.8 per game.
Wednesday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Vazquez has three goals for Austin. Myrto Uzuni has scored one goal over the last 10 games.
Emmanuel Latte Lath has scored five goals and added one assist for United. Brooks Lennon has two assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 4-5-1, averaging 0.7 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.
United: 1-5-4, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Daniel Pereira (injured), Mikkel Desler (injured).
United: Stian Gregersen (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Featured
Credit: AP
You’re probably seeing more homes for sale in metro Atlanta. Here’s why.
The are a lot more homes for sale in metro Atlanta than this time a year ago. Here's why and what it means for both the buyer and the seller
Atlanta Beltline seeks funding for driverless vehicle pilot program
The Atlanta Beltline plans a $3 million pilot program that will bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail in advance of next year’s FIFA World Cup games.
Insurance chief John King jumps into Georgia’s U.S. Senate race
Republican casts himself as a combat-tested conservative who can win over both Kemp allies and MAGA loyalists.