ajc logo
X

Austin breezes to 3-0 victory, Atlanta winless in 4

Georgia News
Updated 40 minutes ago
Felipe Martins and Ethan Finlay scored early goals, Sebastián Driussi added his 11th of the season in the second half and Austin FC rolled to a 3-0 victory on extended Atlanta United’s winless streak to four

ATLANTA (AP) — Felipe Martins and Ethan Finlay scored early goals, Sebastián Driussi added his 11th of the season in the second half and Austin FC rolled to a 3-0 victory on Saturday that extended Atlanta United's winless streak to four.

Injury-ravaged Atlanta, missing defender Miles Robinson and goalkeeper Brad Guzan (Achilles). defender Brooks Lennon (knee) and midfielders Osvaldo Alonso (knee) and Emerson Hyndman (quadriceps), has three losses and a draw since a June 19 win over Miami. Atlanta has one win in its last eight games.

Atlanta, which started play in 2017, had never lost a home game by three goals. The game drew 67,516, the team's largest since 67,523 attended the season-opening win over Kansas City.

Austin won its fourth straight road game and got its sixth shutout this season.

In the first meeting between the teams, Martins found the net in the ninth minute, Finlay scored in the 17th and Austin (11-4-4) took a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Driussi scored a goal in the 57th minute. Driussi trails New York City FC's Valentín Castellanos by one goal in the race for the Golden Boot.

Atlanta United (5-8-5) outshot Austin 19-10. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Brad Stuver had four saves to notch a clean sheet for Austin. Rocco Ríos Novo had one save for Atlanta.

Austin trails first-place Los Angeles FC by two points in the Western Conference standings.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
With a record state surplus expected, Abrams calls for $1 billion tax rebate 10h ago
Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden
3h ago
Charles Barkley dunks $1 million into Spelman College coffers
9h ago
Ronald Acuña is Braves’ only All-Star starter; Dansby Swanson edged out
Ronald Acuña is Braves’ only All-Star starter; Dansby Swanson edged out
Former UGA, Shiloh High standout Megan Wiggins adds team ownership to resume
4h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
1h ago
Riley, Wright pace surging Braves in 4-3 win over Nationals
2h ago
Georgia's Austin Hill wins NASCAR Xfinity race in Atlanta
2h ago
Featured
ajc.com

Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
Braves continuing their NL-leading power display: ‘It’s how we are built’
11h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top