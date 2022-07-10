Austin breezes to 3-0 victory, Atlanta winless in 4

Driussi scored a goal in the 57th minute. Driussi trails New York City FC's Valentín Castellanos by one goal in the race for the Golden Boot.

Atlanta United (5-8-5) outshot Austin 19-10. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Brad Stuver had four saves to notch a clean sheet for Austin. Rocco Ríos Novo had one save for Atlanta.

Austin trails first-place Los Angeles FC by two points in the Western Conference standings.

