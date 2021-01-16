Augustan keeping Christmas lights display up indefinitely

“This is kind of loud for me, but I like it, and I’m glad that it was done,” Shively said. “Following his creativity, kind of built me up a little bit … it’s an addiction.”

Jarman said the response has been incredible. He also said the neighbors have been very gracious about the project, and he’s even left them ‘thank you’ cards with gift cards inside for their support.

Neighbors Jarod and Christine Ellison said they absolutely love the display and the guys who orchestrated it as well as the ‘thank you’ gesture.

“In the note, it was like ‘I know it’s been a lot of people … sorry for the inconvenience. Here’s a Dunkin’ card. Y’all have a Merry Christmas,’” Jarod said.

“Everybody loved it,” Christine said. “Anything that kind of makes you connect with the spirit and the joy of Christmas … I think it was a good thing.”

The response has been so great that Jarman hated to take it down. He said with all the negativity in the world lately, this could lift people’s spirits. Jarman posted on the CSRA christmas lights display Facebook page on Jan. 7 that his display is here to stay awhile.

“We’ll see what the turnout is,” Jarman said. “When people stop enjoying it, or they get their fill, then I’ll stop.”

That may not be anytime soon, though, as his post has received over 1,000 likes, been shared dozens of times and received hundreds of positive comments.

“Thank you! That is so awesome. The world needs more of this kind of thing right now,” wrote Graniteville resident Kimberly Walden in the comments.

“Literally I just about started crying reading this! My husband and I miss Christmas so much already. I love the feeling that time of year gives us! Plus our 2 year old asks every day to go see lights!” wrote North Augusta resident Holland Seek.

“You are amazing. My favorite house this year. And I want to tell you it brought joy to my kids and myself during a Christmas break that was definitely out of our normal. Thank you,” wrote Martinez resident Angela Leah.

The house is located on 427 Warren Road in Augusta off I-20. The lights are on a timer which Jarman said usually runs from 5 to 6 p.m. until around 11 p.m. to midnight.