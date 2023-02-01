Augusta Women's Amateur gets top 45 in world, expanded TV

The field includes the last two winners, defending champion Anna Davis from San Diego County and Tsubasa Kajitani of Japan.

This will be the first time top amateurs do not have to decide between the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the first LPGA Tour major of the year, which also invites leading amateurs. The Chevron Championship has moved from the California desert to Houston, and it has left its former date of a week before the Masters.

Also new to the Augusta National Women's Amateur this year is the absence of a playoff. The top 30 players after two rounds advance to the final round; there previously was a playoff to get the number to 30 players.

This year, the top 30 and ties will advance to the final round at Augusta National. All 72 players can play a practice round Friday.

