Augusta officials debate pay raise behind closed doors

Several efforts have failed to amend the 1996 law to increase the authority of the mayor or city administrator or have department heads report directly to one of them instead of the commission.

“Establishing a charter review commission allows us to holistically look at our government and not be narrowly focused on compensation,” Davis said in a statement. “This comprehensive review of the charter can make us more efficient and effective as a governmental body.”

Some questioned why the issue was discussed behind closed doors. David Hudson, a lawyer for the Georgia Press Association, told WJBF-TV that officials talking about their own pay is not a legal reason to have closed-door meeting in Georgia.

"The public has a keen interest in knowing how their expenditures are made — what may be self interest as part of the commissioners and the mayor in terms of salaries," Hudson told WJBF-TV. "It should have been open to the public."

Williams defended the decision to go behind closed doors.

“Well it’s a personnel issue; it could be a personnel issue,” he said, citing a reason that’s allowable for a closed session.

An effort to increase salaries failed last year, and some commissioners oppose a pay raise.

“I knew before going in what the salary is and I was fine with it. Others may push for that a lot harder than I will,” Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight said.

Under state law, any increase would only take effect after elections for the mayor and five commissioners in 2022.

Changing the city’s charter or raising salaries requires the votes of eight commissioners. Legislators could also step in.