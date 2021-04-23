Augusta names fire chief pick amid open records questions

"State law has been violated in that the documents regarding the top three candidates have not been provided as requested under these open records requests," Hudson told WJBF-TV.

Commissioner John Clarke said the group “got a general consensus” in a closed Tuesday meeting in support of Burden, citing his communication skills and willingness to listen to rank-and-file firefighters.

“To me he presented the most maturity of the group ... someone who will go in and listen, pull the fire department together,” Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams said.

Burden came under fire in 2014 for not following up on code violations at church schools and day care centers.

The Augusta Professional Fire Fighters Association says it's remaining neutral on Burden's candidacy.