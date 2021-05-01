Augusta names fire chief pick amid open records questions

But David Hudson, the lawyer for the news outlets, said Brown's interpretation clashes with the accepted understanding of the law — that the government must produce names and job applications for at least three finalists and doesn't permit the release of only one. Under the law, Hudson said, information must be released at least 14 days before a final decision, allowing members of the public to examine candidates' records and possibly object.

The law says finalists are allowed to withdraw from consideration, but that the agency must then release “the documents of the next most qualified person under consideration who does not decline the position.”

One Augusta commissioner dissatisfied with the process, John Clarke, has said he was unaware of any finalist withdrawing before commissioners moved to hire Burden. A day later, the city released Burden’s name as the only finalist for the position.

Brown’s said that if a judge agrees with the news outlets, it will make the court “the hiring authority” for fire chief, as well as “custodian of HR records.” In the meantime, the “indefinite delay” of the hire will put Richmond County residents in danger, he said.

Hudson said Brown’s response is hyperbole. If there’s a danger to the public, he said that a hearing on the injunction should be held promptly, rather than delayed as Brown is requesting.

Augusta has been without a permanent fire chief since the November resignation of Chris James, who held the title for eight years. One of James’ deputy chiefs, Shaw Williams, is serving as interim chief.