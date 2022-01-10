Augusta mayor's chief of staff departs for Virginia job

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The chief of staff for the mayor of Augusta, Georgia, has left for a job in Richmond, Virginia.
The Augusta Chronicle reports that Petula Burks began working last week for Richmond's Office of Public Information and Engagement. It's a new office founded by Mayor Levar Stoney last year.
Burks joined the Augusta mayor’s office in September of 2020.
“Petula Burks has been and remains a trusted advisor. Her leadership and professionalism guided my team through a global pandemic and into an incredible year of economic growth and opportunity for Augusta. I am excited to see what her future holds,” Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis said in a statement.
