Augusta leaders unsure about local antidiscrimination law

Under the Augusta proposal, a complaint would have to be filed with the city within 90 days of any alleged discrimination. The city would then provide a copy of the complaint to the accused business and investigate within 45 days. If the inquiry found discrimination, the city would send parties to voluntary, non-binding mediation. Anyone unhappy with the mediator could appeal to the Richmond County Magistrate Court. If a judge found probable cause, the county solicitor would then decide whether or not to prosecute.

If a trial found a preponderance of the evidence showed discrimination, a business would be penalized with a civil fine of $500 for a first offense, and $1,000 for each subsequent offense. A business would lose its business license if convicted of two violations in a year, forcing it out of business.

Religious groups would be among those exempted.

City Administrator Odie Donald proposed that the commission hold a public hearing to gather opinions, particularly in the area of hair styles, which he said comes up more often. He said the entire process needs a cost estimate to avoid creating an “unfunded mandate.”

Donald said the Greater Black Augusta Chamber of Commerce and the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce are both supportive. Last year, the Augusta Metro Chamber told commissioners that the proposal would make the city seem unfriendly to businesses.

“In somewhat of a way, I see this as an embarrassment a little bit to Augusta,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight. “It’s almost used to encourage more complaints, and I just don’t see in the long run it being something that’s going to help us.”

Davis said he's willing to consider provisions to prevent frivolous claims.

City attorney Wayne Brown said revoking a business license “certainly adds a lot of teeth the ordinance.”

"But how quick you bite someone probably should be measured,” he added.