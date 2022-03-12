Augusta-area supporters stand with Ukraine in roadside vigil

Gayda said of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin “He got more and more gutsy, first taking over Crimea, before that the Donbas,” two parts of Ukraine that Russian forces overtook in the last decade. “Now he wants it all, and he wants the Soviet Union back. I’m convinced about this, and like Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, he will not stop.”

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy has stood firm during the invasion, choosing to stay in his country despite assassination attempts and encouraging the troops as well as the general public to stand firm against Russian attack.

Gayda’s daughter Summer Gayda said she communicates with friends in Ukraine who say their fears are lesser, in part, due to Zelenskyy’s example.

Oksana Stepanchuk also has family in Ukraine. Her mother, Halyna, came to visit her in Augusta recently, but because of the conflict, she cannot return to Ukraine or help the family still living there.

“All of my family is there,” Oksana said. “My father is there; doesn’t even have a passport, but he said, even if he had to, he’s not going to run, he’s going to die in that apartment where he lives.”

Oksana further explained that her mother is very stressed by everything going on. Halyna’s English was very limited, but when asked about how she is doing, she managed one phrase: “I want home.”

Oksana encouraged people to donate to causes that aid Ukraine’s people, and said $5 or $10 may not seem like a lot to Americans, but it would help feed Ukrainians. Several organizations are taking donations to help, like Army SOSsupporting Ukraine’s soldiers and Voices of Children supporting the nation’s youngest citizens.

Another attendee of Ukrainian descent, Jean Yarsawich, said she appreciated the turnout for their vigil and the outpouring of support from the local community.

“I’m very happy,” she said. “I would say, until this fall, people didn’t even know what Ukraine, couldn’t even pronounce the word.”

Caption Halyna Stepanchuk, left, and daughter Oksana Stepanchuk attend a vigil held for Ukraine off Walton Way Extension on Monday, March 7, 2022. Oksana has lived in Augusta for five years. Her mother came to visit in December and is unable to return to Ukraine. (Katie Goodale/Augusta Chronicle via AP) Credit: Katie Goodale