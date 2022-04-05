Auburn's Smith, a projected Top-5 pick, enters NBA draft

Smith, who is projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick, lived up to his billing as the highest-rated recruit in program history. He announced his decision in a video posted Tuesday on social media.

“Auburn will forever be my home and will be a place that is going to be a part of me forever,” Smith said in the video. “The long hours in the gym and the weight room have given me this opportunity and the chance to chase my dream of playing in the NBA. But none of this would have ever been possible without the love and the sacrifices that were made by my dad and my mom.