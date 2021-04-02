Auburn's Sharife Cooper to enter NBA draft, hire agent

The Powder Springs, Ga. native scored or assisted on 47.3% of Auburn's points while he was in the lineup. He set an Auburn record for assists average in a season, breaking current assistant coach Wes Flanigan’s mark of 6.7 per game.

“His character and his hard work clearly shined through his lone season with us," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "After missing 72 days of practice, he started his first game against Alabama and put up 26 points and nine assists to help us take the would-be SEC champions down to the wire.

"He is a once in a generation point guard who has an uncanny ability to score and help others score.”

Cooper, who was picked to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team, was a consensus 5-star and top-20 prospect out of McEachern High School. He had been the program's highest rated signee.

