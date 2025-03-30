Auburn star Johni Broome leaves March Madness game with injury, returns to huge roar

Georgia News
Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) sits on the court against Michigan State during the second half in the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) sits on the court against Michigan State during the second half in the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By PAUL NEWBERRY – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Auburn star Johni Broome left the game with an apparent right elbow injury after landing awkwardly in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

He was able to return to the South Region final about five minutes later with a heavy wrapping on his arm.

Broome, the top-seeded Tigers' leading scorer and rebounder and an Associated Press All-American, went up high attempting to block a drive to the basket by Frankie Fidler of Michigan State.

Fidler missed the shot, and Broome's elbow bent at an ugly angle when he put down his right hand trying to brace his fall.

Broome stayed on the court, holding his elbow, while a Spartans trainer signaled for the Auburn staff to check on the player.

Broome untucked his shirt heading off the court and went to the locker room with 10:37 left in the second half and the Tigers leading 50-40. The 6-foot-10 senior forward was having a huge game, leading Auburn with 22 points and 12 rebounds when he was hurt.

The AP's Southeastern Conference player of the year, Broome returned with 5:39 left and Auburn still holding a 10-point edge, drawing a huge roar from the pro-Auburn crowd at State Farm Arena.

The crowd really erupted when he swished a 3-pointer to make it 60-48.

___

Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) is helped on the court during the second half in the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Michigan State, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Michigan State guard Jase Richardson (11) shoots against Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) dunks against Michigan State during the second half in the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) dunks against against Michigan State during the second half in the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) dunks against Michigan State during the second half in the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

