Auburn star Johni Broome leaves March Madness game with injury, returns to huge roar

Fidler missed the shot, and Broome's elbow bent at an ugly angle when he put down his right hand trying to brace his fall.

Broome stayed on the court, holding his elbow, while a Spartans trainer signaled for the Auburn staff to check on the player.

Broome untucked his shirt heading off the court and went to the locker room with 10:37 left in the second half and the Tigers leading 50-40. The 6-foot-10 senior forward was having a huge game, leading Auburn with 22 points and 12 rebounds when he was hurt.

The AP's Southeastern Conference player of the year, Broome returned with 5:39 left and Auburn still holding a 10-point edge, drawing a huge roar from the pro-Auburn crowd at State Farm Arena.

The crowd really erupted when he swished a 3-pointer to make it 60-48.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP