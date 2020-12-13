Auburn squeaks past Memphis with a 74-71 win

Flanigan's jumper with 3:45 left to play gave Auburn a 64-63 lead and they led the rest of the way. Powell made 1 of 2 foul shots with 1:58 left for a 70-65 advantage, the largest lead either team held in the second half.

Flanigan made 1 of 2 from the line with 1.8 seconds to go to give Auburn a 74-71 lead. Alex Lomax grabbed the defensive rebound and managed to take a couple of dribbles, but his three-quarter court baseball toss went wide right of the basket.