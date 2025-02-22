Georgia News
Georgia News

Atwell scores 17 as UNC Greensboro takes down Mercer 78-61

Led by Donovan Atwell's 17 points, the UNC Greensboro Spartans defeated the Mercer Bears 78-61
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Donovan Atwell's 17 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat Mercer 78-61 on Saturday.

Atwell shot 7 for 12, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (19-10, 12-4 Southern Conference). Jalen Breath scored 16 points while going 5 of 6 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and added 14 rebounds. Kenyon Giles had 15 points and went 5 of 15 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range).

The Bears (12-17, 5-11) were led in scoring by Tyler Johnson, who finished with 22 points and six rebounds. Mercer also got 10 points and seven rebounds from Ahmad Robinson. Jah Quinones also had six points.

UNC Greensboro's next game is Thursday against Chattanooga at home. Mercer visits East Tennessee State on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

State. Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, speaks on a bill he sponsored to rewrite Georgia’s litigation rules to limit lawsuits during Senate debate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Friday, February 21, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia bill to limit lawsuits advances after Kemp makes concession to Republican senators

Migrants allegedly lured to Georgia with fake job offers notch court win

The workers who say they were lured to work at Georgia factories under false pretenses also asked for justice at a recent Atlanta event.

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Hand scores 20, Boston College rides strong defense to 2nd straight win, 69-54 over Georgia Tech

1h ago

Laken Riley: UGA students run, walk to pay tribute on anniversary of death

Lost on Oconee: A boat empty, a woman dead, a man missing, few answers

Featured

State Rep. Matt Reeves, R-Duluth, introduces himself while attending an AAPI mental health event at Norcross High School on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray

This Republican says Georgia needs migrants in the workforce

A Republican-backed bill in the Georgia General Assembly would advocate for Georgia businesses seeking legal migrant workers.

In 1961, Malcolm X took an eye-opening trip to Atlanta

Malcolm X had been a public critic of King and rejected the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s direction on race relations.

What to know before the Atlanta United season opener Saturday

A fan’s guide to traffic, parking, safety and weather for the first Atlanta United match of the season with an expected sellout crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.