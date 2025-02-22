Atwell scores 17 as UNC Greensboro takes down Mercer 78-61

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Donovan Atwell's 17 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat Mercer 78-61 on Saturday.
Atwell shot 7 for 12, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (19-10, 12-4 Southern Conference). Jalen Breath scored 16 points while going 5 of 6 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and added 14 rebounds. Kenyon Giles had 15 points and went 5 of 15 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range).
The Bears (12-17, 5-11) were led in scoring by Tyler Johnson, who finished with 22 points and six rebounds. Mercer also got 10 points and seven rebounds from Ahmad Robinson. Jah Quinones also had six points.
UNC Greensboro's next game is Thursday against Chattanooga at home. Mercer visits East Tennessee State on Wednesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
