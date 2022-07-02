Attorneys seek Deshaun Watson NFL investigation documents

According to the motion filed Friday by the women’s attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey, the legal team seeks any and all reports and files from the NFL's investigation into Watson, including recorded interviews, witness statements and communications. The notice of intention to take deposition by written questions also asks for photographs and “any other type of documents in your files and/or documents regarding the investigation of Deshaun Watson.”

Watson, who was later traded to the Cleveland Browns, has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to clear his name.