Attorneys seek Deshaun Watson NFL investigation documents

FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. The Houston Texans had been told that their former quarterback Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions, but instead of trying to stop him, the team provided him with resources to enable his actions and “turned a blind eye” to his behavior, according to a lawsuit filed Monday, June 27, 2022. Watson, who was later traded to the Cleveland Browns, has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to clear his name. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

28 minutes ago
Attorneys for multiple women suing Deshaun Watson over sexual misconduct are seeking the documents from the NFL’s investigation into the former Houston Texans quarterback

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Attorneys for multiple women suing Deshaun Watson over allegations of sexual misconduct are seeking the documents from the NFL's investigation into the former Houston Texans quarterback.

According to the motion filed Friday by the women’s attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey, the legal team seeks any and all reports and files from the NFL's investigation into Watson, including recorded interviews, witness statements and communications. The notice of intention to take deposition by written questions also asks for photographs and “any other type of documents in your files and/or documents regarding the investigation of Deshaun Watson.”

Watson, who was later traded to the Cleveland Browns, has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to clear his name.

A hearing with NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, a retired judge, ended last week in Delaware. Robinson is expected to rule before the Browns open training camp late next month on whether the 26-year-old violated the league’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.

Two people who were in attendance during last week's hearing told The Associated Press that the NFL insisted on an indefinite suspension, while Watson's legal team argued there's no basis for that punishment.

Last month, Watson settled 20 of 24 lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct when he played for the Texans.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

