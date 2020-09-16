Attorney Alan Dershowitz sues CNN over impeachment quote

He contends that by playing only the second segment “over and over again" without the first part, CNN made it appear he was arguing a president could avoid impeachment for illegal acts as long as he believed his reelection was in the nation's best interest. That notion is “preposterous and foolish on its face," Dershowitz argues in his lawsuit.

“That was the point: to falsely paint Professor Dershowitz as a constitutional scholar and intellect who was lost his mind,” the lawsuit argues.

CNN did not immediately return a call Wednesday seeking comment.

As a public figure, Dershowitz faces difficult hurdles in winning a libel suit. Not only must Dershowitz show CNN's editing falsified his statements and that act and the statements it caused damaged his reputation, he would also have to show CNN knew its statements were false or were made with reckless disregard for the truth.

Dershowitz is demanding a jury trial.