Atlanta's Trae Young scratched with shoulder contusion

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and forward John Collins react after a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young was scratched from Monday's lineup against Toronto with a right shoulder contusion

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young was scratched from Monday's lineup with a right shoulder contusion.

Coach Nate McMillan said Young was a game-time decision. The Hawks hosted the Raptors on Monday.

Young’s injury occurred in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers when he collided with Carmelo Anthony.

Young ranks fifth in scoring with a 27.7 average, third in assists with a 9.3 average and fifth in free-throw percentage at 89.5. He had his NBA-leading 12th 30-point, 10-assist game against the Lakers.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11)drives past Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Investigations
