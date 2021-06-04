ajc logo
Atlanta's Swanson puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Dodgers

Georgia News | 5 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers (33-23, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (26-28, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (7-2, 3.61 ERA, .92 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Braves: Ian Anderson (4-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves +109, Dodgers -127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Dansby Swanson is riding a 12-game hitting streak as Atlanta readies to play Los Angeles.

The Braves are 15-16 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit 84 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 17 homers.

The Dodgers are 14-13 on the road. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .335, good for first in the National League. Max Muncy leads the club with a mark of .418.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 28 extra base hits and is batting .251.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 23 extra base hits and 20 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .221 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

