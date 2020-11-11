X

Atlanta's Ponce City Market plans expansion

Georgia News | 40 minutes ago
Atlanta’s popular Ponce City Market is planning a major expansion that would include additional shopping and dining space

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's popular Ponce City Market is planning a major expansion that would include additional shopping and dining space.

The proposal calls for adding half a million square feet of new development and amenities to the existing two million square feet, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing a press release from the developer Jamestown.

The expansion plans also include a four-story office building and residential units. The market lies alongside the Beltline’s Eastside Trail in the city's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. It uses a former Sears, Roebuck & Company building.

