Atlanta's Ponce City Market plans expansion

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's popular Ponce City Market is planning a major expansion that would include additional shopping and dining space.
The proposal calls for adding half a million square feet of new development and amenities to the existing two million square feet, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing a press release from the developer Jamestown.
The expansion plans also include a four-story office building and residential units. The market lies alongside the Beltline’s Eastside Trail in the city's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. It uses a former Sears, Roebuck & Company building.