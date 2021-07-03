Atlanta's Peachtree Road Race resumes after COVID-19 closure

“We are so excited! I think I speak for everyone so excited to be live. Virtual is just not the same,” Lawson said. “It’s a little different being two days this year but we’re excited to be back in race mode with all the lights and flags it’s awesome.”

The fastest woman on the course Saturday morning was Jessica Smith. She said she could not have been more excited to compete again.

“I’m feeling really good. It was definitely a good course. We have a beautiful day and we could not get more lucky with the weather,” Smith said. “It was a great race overall.”

Another big change for the race is that there will be no spectators allowed at the finish line near Piedmont Park.

“We have a perimeter around the park which prevents those who are not participating from coming in this year,” Kenah said.

Kenah said that change is to help keep people safe and spread out.

Dan Kolber said he has been running the race for years and has no problem with the safety measures.

“It was gone last year. This is the most fulfilling thing since this pandemic hit,” Kolber said.