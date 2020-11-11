Atlanta's Morris Brown College looks to regain accreditation

Morris Brown left the Atlanta University Center, a consortium of historically Black institutions, after losing accreditation. The other members of that group include Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, Morehouse College, and the Morehouse School of Medicine.

President Kevin James told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the college would apply for permission to begin offering aid again as soon as the association votes on candidacy. An accrediting committee will visit the campus in January in advance of the decision, and could instruct Morris Brown to make additional changes.

Accreditation is meant to be a basic guarantee that a school provides an adequate education. Many historically Black institutions have lost accreditation over the years because of a lack of financial resources. Virginia-based TRACS has emerged as an alternative accreditor for some historically Black schools including Augusta’s Paine College.

“This is history in the making,” James said in a statement. “Morris Brown intends to become the first HBCU to earn its accreditation back twenty years after losing it.”

He said the school if offering new programs including e-sports performance, hospitality management and global management and applied leadership.