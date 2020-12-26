Atlanta's homicide count rises to highest in decades

About six hours later, police were called to a home in southwest Atlanta, where officers found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, but later died of his injuries, authorities said.

Investigators haven’t released the identity of any of the victims.

The latest slaying occurred about 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found the injured girl, who was not conscious or breathing. She was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was inside of a room at the Hyatt Regency with a juvenile male companion," Grant said. ”A verbal dispute occurred between both parties which resulted in the juvenile male fatally shooting the victim.”

The male suspect, also 16, was arrested on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, reckless conduct and possession of a pistol by persons under the age of 18, police said. He is being held at the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could comment.

All three slayings remain under investigation.