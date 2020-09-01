X

Atlanta's Freeman puts 14-game hit streak on the line against Red Sox

By The Associated Press
Atlanta Braves (20-14, first in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (12-23, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Atlanta: Ian Anderson (1-0, 1.50 ERA) Boston: Ryan Weber (0-2, 6.00 ERA)

LINE: Braves 1; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Freddie Freeman is riding a 14-game hitting streak as Atlanta readies to play Boston.

The Red Sox are 6-12 on their home turf. The Boston offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with an average of .306.

The Braves have gone 8-10 away from home. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the majors. Freeman leads the team with a mark of .314.

TOP PERFORMERS: Verdugo leads the Red Sox with 17 extra base hits and is batting .306.

Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with 41 hits and has 20 RBIs.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Martin Perez: (blister), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Nathan Eovaldi: (calf), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

