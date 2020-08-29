Atlanta's Freeman puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Phillies

The Phillies are 10-6 against NL East opponents. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the MLB. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .302.

The Braves are 12-8 against NL East Division opponents. The Atlanta pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.20. Max Fried leads the team with a 1.35 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with 13 extra base hits and is batting .280.

Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with 38 hits and is batting .306.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Jay Bruce: (quad).

Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.