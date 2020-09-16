Atlanta's Freeman puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Orioles

Atlanta Braves (29-20, first in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (21-27, fourth in the AL East)
Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:35 p.m. EDT
LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Freddie Freeman is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Atlanta readies to play Baltimore.
The Orioles are 11-16 on their home turf. Baltimore ranks eighth in the majors in hitting with a .259 batting average, Jose Iglesias leads the club with an average of .374.
The Braves are 14-12 on the road. Atlanta has a collective on-base percentage of .342, good for second in the National League. Freeman leads the club with a mark of .447.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hanser Alberto leads the Orioles with 52 hits and has 15 RBIs.
Freeman leads the Braves with 62 hits and has 46 RBIs.
INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (left knee).
Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Max Fried: (spine).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.