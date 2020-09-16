Atlanta's Freeman puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Orioles

The Braves are 14-12 on the road. Atlanta has a collective on-base percentage of .342, good for second in the National League. Freeman leads the club with a mark of .447.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hanser Alberto leads the Orioles with 52 hits and has 15 RBIs.

Freeman leads the Braves with 62 hits and has 46 RBIs.

INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (left knee).

Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Max Fried: (spine).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.