Atlanta's CNN Center sold to Florida company

CP Group announced Thursday that is has purchased CNN Center. The cable television and internet news company has occupied its offices there since 1987.

WarnerMedia will lease its offices there “for a number of years," said CP Group, which is based in Boca Raton, Florida. But WarnerMedia said last year that it plans to consolidate CNN with other operations north of downtown near Georgia Tech over the long term. Those offices already house other networks founded by Ted Turner and now owned by Warner Media including TBS, TNT and Cartoon Network.