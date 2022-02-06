Atlanta zoo mourns death of a female Aldabra giant tortoise

Zoo Atlanta's veterinary and animal care teams decided to euthanize Patches on Saturday out of concern for her quality of life, according to a news release. She had exhibited changes in her condition and behavior, including lethargy, fluid buildup, lack of appetite and weakness, the release said. A CT scan showed a large mass in her body cavity and other health concerns.

"We are very saddened by the loss of Patches. She was a wonderful link for so many people to the fascination of reptiles and to the key role that tortoises play in their ecosystems wherever they are found,” Jennifer Mickelberg, the zoo's vice president of collections and conservation, said in the release.