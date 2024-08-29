Georgia News

Atlanta will host the 2031 Final Four after the pandemic wiped out the city's previous bid in 2020

22 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Final Four is returning to Atlanta after the pandemic wiped out the city's previous bid four years ago.

The NCAA announced Thursday that Atlanta will be the site of the 2031 Final Four, its first time hosting since the 2013 bracket and the sixth time the city has been awarded the event. The city previously also hosted the Final Four in 2007, 2002 and 1977.

Atlanta was slated to host the 2020 Final Four but the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation early in that year of all major sports, including March Madness two weeks before the tournament was set to start.

The 2025 Final Four will be held in San Antonio, followed by Indianapolis in 2026 and 2029, Detroit in 2027, Las Vegas in 2028 and North Texas in 2030.

UConn won its second straight national championship in Phoenix last spring.

