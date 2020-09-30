Atlanta will host Cincinnati in the NL wild-card game

The Braves are 19-11 on their home turf.

The Reds have gone 15-16 away from home.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 18 home runs and is batting .333.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 15 home runs and is batting .202.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runsReds: 7-3, .208 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Chris Martin: (right groin), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (left wrist).

Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.